OT Taylor Lewan Hints Interest in Joining Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking for left tackle help this offseason and one name that has entered the conversation is Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan.

Lewan is still under contract with the Titans but has said during the season that he expects to be a cap casualty this offseason after suffering his second torn ACL in three years.

Despite concerns about his injury troubles, the three-time Pro Bowler will have options on the free agent market, and he's not shutting down the idea of finding himself in a Steelers uniform.

The Steelers have also been named a team who could be interested in free agent Isaiah Wynn and a team who could land a first-round offensive tackle in the NFL Draft.

Bringing in a veteran who's proven to be one of the best at the position isn't a bad idea for the Steelers. A large part of their decision will be whether or not they feel confident enough to keep Dan Moore as the starter in 2023.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



Steelers to Wait for Byron Leftwich Before Firing Matt Canada

The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision

Devin Bush Hints at Next Team

Steelers Biggest Unspoken Need

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

