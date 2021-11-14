Titans LB Bud Dupree Suffers Injury vs. Saints

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and currently Tennessee Titans linebacker left early in Week 10.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and currently Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree suffered an abdominal injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Dupree left in the first quarter and was ruled out shortly after jogging to the locker room with a trainer.

Dupree has played in six games, including two starts, for the Titans this season after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract last offseason. He's accumulated seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Dupree was replaced by fellow former Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi.

