Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Titans LB Bud Dupree Returns to Practice

    The Tennessee Titans open Bud Dupree's return window.
    Author:

    The Tennessee Titans have designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return to practice from the Injured Reserve list. 

    Dupree suffered an abdominal injury on Nov. 14 and has missed the last three games for the Titans. He'll open his 21-day window to return from IR Wednesday, Dec. 15. 

    Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans this offseason after the Steelers did not resign him. He's played in just seven games this season, including two starts, and has recorded seven tackles and a sack. 

    Dupree missed the second half of last season after tearing his ACL. He admitted after setbacks in the beginning of the year that he rushed his return. 

    "For me, it’s my mind being ahead of my body," Dupree said. "You’ve got to let things like that kind of heal. And I rushed it, kind of let my pride get in the way. I should have waited a little longer. I was so eager to get on the field for my new team, new city, new fans, try to make my place with the players."

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line

    Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

    NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Number

    Tomlin Explains Why Zach Banner Hasn't Started

    Mike Tomlin Defends Chase Claypool's First Down Celebration

    USATSI_17204089_168388034_lowres
    News

    Titans LB Bud Dupree Returns to Practice

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16889152_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17208265_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17208582_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17356337_168388034_lowres
    News

    Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17068600_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    The AFC North Stinks - Can the Steelers Win it?

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16975738_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Informs Teams of 2022 Salary Cap Number

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17292455_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Executive Compares Kenny Pickett to Johnny Manziel

    20 hours ago