Titans Inactives vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals both make six players inactive.

The Tennessee Titans have ruled out six players against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashaan Evans, offensive lineman Dillon Randunz, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and defensive tackle Teair Tart are all out for Tennessee.

Tart entered the weekend listed as questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week with an ankle injury.

The Bengals also made six players inactive.

Wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and defensive end Wyatt Ray are all out for Cincinnati.

