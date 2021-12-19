Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Titans Inactives vs. Steelers

    The Tennessee Titans make seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Tennessee Titans have made seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

    Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, linebackers Joe Jones and David Long, offensive linemen Daniel Munyer and Rodger Saffold and defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and Teair Tart are out against the Steelers.

    Carter (ankle), Jenkins (ankle), Long (hamstring), Murchison (knee), Saffold (shoulder) and Tart (ankle) were all ruled out with injuries on the Titans' final injury report. Brewer (toe) was questionable, but will not play. 

    The Titans did activate linebacker Bud Dupree off Injured Reserve this week. Dupree will return after an abdominal injury to face his former team for the first time. 

    Check out the Steelers Inactives here.

    Titans Inactives vs. Steelers

