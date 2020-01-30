AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Terry Bradshaw to Star in Reality TV Show 'The Bradshaw Bunch'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Hall of Fame quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, and his family will star in their own reality TV show called 'The Bradshaw Bunch' hosted by E!. 

The show will follow the lives of Brashaw, his wife Tammy and daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, plus Terry and Tammy's grandchildren as they continue living at their Oklahoma ranch. 

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, production and development, Oxygen and production, E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before."

The Hall of Fame quarterback has worked in sports broadcasting since retiring from football, currently as the co-host of Fox NFL Sunday. He's also appeared in a number of movies and TV shows including The Cannonball Run, Failure to Launch, Malcolm in the Middle and The League.

"I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," Bradshaw said on the show. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin. I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls."

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Long List of Former Steelers to Make XFL Debut Next Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be represented by a number of former players as the XFL hosts their inaugural game next week.

Noah Strackbein

Roger Goodell: NFL Wants to Get Antonio Brown on Right Track

The NFL is looking to help steer Antonio Brown in the right direction.

Noah Strackbein

Jerome Bettis Shares Thoughts on Steelers RB James Conner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Jerome Bettis, shares his thoughts on James Conner.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Could Find Interior Line Help From SEC

Whether it be LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry or Kentucky's Logan Stenberg, the Steelers may look towards the SEC for their future in the offensive interior.

Donnie Druin

Strackbein Mailbag: Will Hines Ward Ever Get into the Hall of Fame? Is Dez Bryant an Option, and More

From the Hall of Fame to Defensive Player of the Year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a busy week ahead of them.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Don't Have Options Outside of In-House Quarterbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation isn't changing.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Show Love in Remembering Kobe Bryant

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers used their social platform to pay respects to Kobe Bryant.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Court Ordered to Complete Drug and Alcohol Screenings, Mental Health Evaluation

Antonio Brown will be released from jail after turning himself in late Thursday night.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Dez Bryant Hints at Steelers as one of Three 'Dream' Teams

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant listed the Steelers as one of three potential teams he would like to play for.

Donnie Druin

Antonio Brown's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Sole Custody of Their Three Children

Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend is seeking sole custody of their three children.

Noah Strackbein