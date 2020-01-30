Terry Bradshaw to Star in Reality TV Show 'The Bradshaw Bunch'

PITTSBURGH -- Hall of Fame quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, and his family will star in their own reality TV show called 'The Bradshaw Bunch' hosted by E!.

The show will follow the lives of Brashaw, his wife Tammy and daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, plus Terry and Tammy's grandchildren as they continue living at their Oklahoma ranch.

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, production and development, Oxygen and production, E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before."

The Hall of Fame quarterback has worked in sports broadcasting since retiring from football, currently as the co-host of Fox NFL Sunday. He's also appeared in a number of movies and TV shows including The Cannonball Run, Failure to Launch, Malcolm in the Middle and The League.

"I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," Bradshaw said on the show. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin. I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls."

