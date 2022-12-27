Third Watt Brother, J.J., Announces Retirement

One of the NFL's best defenders is hanging up his cleats after the season.

PITTSBURGH -- The only Watt brother not to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers has announced he's walking away from football after his final two games. J.J. Watt shared that this past weekend was his last home game as he'll retire following the 2022 season.

Watt shared a picture of his family, saying his child's first NFL game was his last home game.

Watt will walk away as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. During his 12-year career, he's accumulated three Defensive Player of the Year awards (2012, 2014, 2015), seven All-Pro and five Pro Bowl honors and was named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt shared his quick thoughts on the news.

The NFL will still have two dominant Watt brothers but will lose one of the best over the last decade.

