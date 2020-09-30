Titans Preparing to Play Steelers on Monday Night

PITTSBURGH -- As of now, all we know about the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans game is that it WON'T happen on Sunday.

After the Titans closed their facilities on Tuesday following four players and three non-player personnel testing positive for COVID-19, the NFL announced that the Week 4 matchup between Tennessee and Pittsburgh would be moved to either Monday or Tuesday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to Steelers media on Wednesday and said his initial thought was that the game wouldn't happen on time.

"We have conversations, and we try to always prepare for everything," Vrabel said. "Somethings you can't, but we were always consignment that there could be a situation that could arise like one that's happened here in the last couple days."

Vrabel said the Titans players have handled the news of an unusual week well. They're preparing as generally as they can and are focusing on the next available day to play.

"The next day we'll prepare for is Monday, and when they tell us it's either Monday or not Monday, we'll keep moving it down the road," Vrabel said. "We prepared yesterday like it was going to be Sunday and now we'll prepare today like it's going to be Monday."

As for the competitive fairness between the teams, the Titans aren't concerned with the lack of practice time. They'll remain closed until Saturday, giving them possibly two days before taking the field for Week 4.

"There's been different weeks where teams have played on short weeks. We played three games in 13 days," Vrabel said. "There's been other teams that we've played and that Pittsburgh's played that have had more days to practice. I'm confident that we will have days to practice and to prepare for Pittsburgh."

