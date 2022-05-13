Skip to main content

Titans OT Taylor Lewan Calls Myles Garrett Better Than T.J. Watt

Shout out to the Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tried to defend T.J. Watt.

The Myles Garrett vs. T.J. Watt debate has been fun since both were drafted in 2017. And the pivotal battle continued, with Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan siding with the Cleveland Browns defensive end over the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher. 

During a conversation with Barstool Sports, Lewan was asked who the best player in the NFL was. His answer was Garrett. 

He clarifies and changes his answer to Aaron Donald, but the conversation doesn't end there. Once Steelers fan and Barstool employee, Jersey Jarry, gets rolling, Lewan says he's still siding with Garrett. 

"From a fundamental standpoint, I think Myles Garrett," Lewan said. "Plays the run well, plays the pass well, plays the screen well."

Lewan's argument was Watt, and his brother J.J., don't play "fundamentals." Instead, they make splash plays. 

"T.J. Watt will jump inside at some point, and no one's in the c-gap," Lewan said. "... He might play the run better, but it might also be a liability for the whole defense. It's a team sport."

"From a pass-pro standpoint, I would rather go up against T.J. than Myles," Lewan added. "A lot of T.J.'s sacks are effort sacks. He beats guys through and through."

Lewan continues to say what Watt is missing is power, while Garrett has that and has a quick twitch. 

