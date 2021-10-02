T.J. Watt's Cleats Will Get You Fired Up for Steelers vs. Packers

Are you ready for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers? You will be after seeing T.J. Watt's cleats.

T.J. Watt feels like a man on a mission after missing Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons and signing a record-breaking contract right before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their 2021 campaign.

Week 4 marks his return from a groin injury that kept him out of Week 3 and three quarters of Week 2. Both games resulted in losses for the Steelers and left a lot of question marks surrounding this team.

This weekend, Watt is back, and he wants you to know.

Pittsburgh artist Cody Sabol tweeted out a preview of Watt's Week 4 cleats against the Green Bay Packers. The message is simple, and still, it brings chills every time you read it.

All eyes will be on Watt and the defense this week as they travel to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and company. It's not an easy task for Pittsburgh, but the Steelers aren't setting off any alarms after back-to-back losses.

So, make sure you're watching.

