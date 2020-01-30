AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

T.J. Watt, Devin Bush Hold Strong Odds for Awards at NFL Honors

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt and Devin Bush took the NFL by storm in 2019 and now wait to see if their season performance was grand enough to earn them awards at the NFL Honors on Saturday night. 

Watt, who will be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, finished the season with 14.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. Behind Stephon Gilmore at 1/15 odds, he heads into the night with 4/1 odds to win the award, according to BetOnline.ag.

The Pittsburgh edge rusher continued to showcase his strong season with a fumble returned for a touchdown in the Pro Bowl. He was named the team MVP - voted on by his teammates - earlier this season. 

The 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bush, sits only behind Nick Bosa for the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bush's 109 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions and a touchdown leaves him with 10/1 odds. 

Bosa was awarded the NFL Rookie of the Year on Thursday. The San Francisco defensive end has 1/50 odds to walk home with his second award of the season. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Munchak: Alan Faneca Was "the Best of His Decade"

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak gives his endorsement for Alan Faneca's Hall of Fame enshrinement.

Noah Strackbein

Long List of Former Steelers to Make XFL Debut Next Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be represented by a number of former players as the XFL hosts their inaugural game next week.

Noah Strackbein

Terry Bradshaw to Star in Reality TV Show 'The Bradshaw Bunch'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw will star in his own reality TV show.

Noah Strackbein

Roger Goodell: NFL Wants to Get Antonio Brown on Right Track

The NFL is looking to help steer Antonio Brown in the right direction.

Noah Strackbein

Jerome Bettis Shares Thoughts on Steelers RB James Conner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Jerome Bettis, shares his thoughts on James Conner.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Could Find Interior Line Help From SEC

Whether it be LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry or Kentucky's Logan Stenberg, the Steelers may look towards the SEC for their future in the offensive interior.

Donnie Druin

Strackbein Mailbag: Will Hines Ward Ever Get into the Hall of Fame? Is Dez Bryant an Option, and More

From the Hall of Fame to Defensive Player of the Year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a busy week ahead of them.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Don't Have Options Outside of In-House Quarterbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation isn't changing.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Show Love in Remembering Kobe Bryant

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers used their social platform to pay respects to Kobe Bryant.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Court Ordered to Complete Drug and Alcohol Screenings, Mental Health Evaluation

Antonio Brown will be released from jail after turning himself in late Thursday night.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe