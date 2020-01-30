T.J. Watt, Devin Bush Hold Strong Odds for Awards at NFL Honors

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt and Devin Bush took the NFL by storm in 2019 and now wait to see if their season performance was grand enough to earn them awards at the NFL Honors on Saturday night.

Watt, who will be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, finished the season with 14.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. Behind Stephon Gilmore at 1/15 odds, he heads into the night with 4/1 odds to win the award, according to BetOnline.ag.

The Pittsburgh edge rusher continued to showcase his strong season with a fumble returned for a touchdown in the Pro Bowl. He was named the team MVP - voted on by his teammates - earlier this season.

The 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bush, sits only behind Nick Bosa for the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bush's 109 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions and a touchdown leaves him with 10/1 odds.

Bosa was awarded the NFL Rookie of the Year on Thursday. The San Francisco defensive end has 1/50 odds to walk home with his second award of the season.

