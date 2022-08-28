T.J. Watt Suffers Knee Injury in Steelers Final Preseason Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with a second injury in their final preseason game, with outside linebacker T.J. Watt leaving with a knee injury.

Watt took a low block during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. He was slow to get up, went to the medical tent to be evaluated and was then led to the locker room with a trainer.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was the biggest key to the Steelers' defense this season. Pittsburgh is now dealing with injuries to both of their starting outside linebackers as Alex Highsmith out with a rib injury.

The Steelers also lost wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a shoulder injury during the game.

