T.J. Watt Named Steelers Team MVP
On Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers named outside linebacker T.J. Watt the team's MVP for the 2024 season.
It is the fifth time Watt has received the award, marking a franchise record, as he had previously earned those honors in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.
Entering Week 18, the 30-year-old pass rusher has recorded 61 total tackles to go with 11.5 sacks, which leads all Steelers and is tied for the fourth-most in the league. Additionally, Watt's six forced fumbles ranks No. 1 among all NFL defenders.
Earlier in the year, Watt became the second-fastest player in league history to reach 100 sacks. Additionally, his 108 career sacks is the most in franchise history.
A first-round pick in the 2017 draft, Watt is one of the greatest pass rushers of the 21st century. His accolades include six trips to the Pro Bowl, four All-Pro nominations and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year Award.
As Pittsburgh gets ready for its fourth trip to the playoffs in the last five years, Watt will look to earn the first postseason victory of his career.
The Steelers will finish the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!