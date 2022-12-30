T.J. Watt Talks J.J. Watt's Retirement, Chances He'd Still Join Steelers

Is a Watt trio still possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has plenty of tread left on his NFL tires, but his older brother J.J. has announced this season will be his last.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will close out his likely Hall of Fame resume at the end of 2023, leaving T.J. and Derek as the remaining Watt brothers.

"He's been talking about it for a little bit. Never knew how serious is was until the last couple of months," Watt said. "Super proud and happy for him, excited to see him play these last two weeks. Just a hell of a career."

Now, for the big question. For years, Steelers fans have patiently waited for a Watt family, hoping each time J.J. entered free agency that he would come to play with his brothers and form a Defensive Player of the Year duo with T.J.

That never happened, but as Tom Brady and many others have taught us, retiring doesn't always mean the end in the NFL.

So, could the final Watt brother one day make his way to Pittsburgh?

"You'd have to ask him that," Watt laughed.

That's not a no. Looks like Steelers fans may have to close the door on that dream.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Has Proven Everyone Wrong

Steelers Playoff Hopes Increase as Dolphins Turn to Teddy Bridgewater

Steelers Set to Fire Matt Canada

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Steve Smith Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada