T.J. Watt Returns to Steelers Practice

T.J. Watt suited up with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice for the first time this season as a full participant.

Watt is negotiating with the Steelers on what could be a record-setting contract extension. The two sides have yet to sign a deal, which has left Watt on the sideline throughout training camp and the preseason.

That changed for the first time this season as Watt practiced with pads during team drills.

"Thought he looked good," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Watt's participation. "He was engaged. ... He's a smart guy. He can learn from watching others, and it's evident from watching him work today."

Tomlin said he will not focus on ramping Watt up throughout the week as the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills. The head coach did confirm he expects Watt to play Sunday.

"Like I said yesterday, I'm proceeding with that assumption," Tomlin said.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

