T.J. Watt and Steelers Speed-Filled Defense Aren't Overlooking the Giants

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have a formidable task in front of them on Monday night as they walk into MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants.

Unlike most of the NFL, game week for the Steelers has been spent searching through various different teams' film to study for their opponent. With a new head coach, offensive and defensive coordinator, and no preseason games, Pittsburgh is looking at past years and old teams to gameplan for the Giants.

On Thursday, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said he's been studying both Giants and Dallas Cowboy film to prepare for offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Friday afternoon, linebacker T.J. Watt explained he's been finding his mix of team film to study throughout the week.

"There's a special blend that you need to find, whether it's 50/50 or 60/40," Watt said. "I do watch a good amount of Cowboys tape to see how the offensive coordinator thinks. Whether it's run, pass, first, second, third down, just to try and see what kind of rhythm of the game he's into. Also, some Giants film for personnel. Whether it's running back, chipping out of the backfield. Quarterback with ball security. Some of the receivers as well. I think there's a special blend each guy has to find based on their situational matchups."

The Steelers are 16-2 under head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday night. They've won their last nine Monday night football appearances and are six-point favorites in Week 1.

Watt said that despite limited camp time and no preseason games, the Steelers coaching staff have created game-like atmospheres in practice to prepare.

"The thing about Monday night is you get the bonus day of preparation," Watt said. "Coach Tomlin, the whole coaching staff and the players do a great job of utilizing that extra day to hammer out any final details. To go over the gameplan and make sure that we're very detail orientated, especially when it's the first game of the season. To have that extra day is going to help us be a lot more effective and play a lot faster come Monday night."

In 2019, the Steelers defense led the NFL in turnovers and had two players hit double-digit sacks. Moving into 2020, Watt expects the group to grow from their performance last season and play quicker after a full year together.

"The key word is speed. We're very fast," Watt said. "You have guys who have been in the system a few times now. [Devin Bush] has been in the system for a full year. Just being able to play a lot faster and play off of each other. Getting Tuitt back in the fold is big time for us upfront. This is my fourth year with him as well so knowing how we play off each other in pass rush and run-stopping. We're going to be a very fast defense. We're going to have great pursuit, and we're going to get the ball out."

Despite their history on Monday night and heading into a road game as the favored team, Watt isn't looking at the Giants as an underdog. "This is the NFL," Watt said. "These guys are all getting paid money to play football."

That mentality starts with gameplanning for the Giants' biggest threat - Saquon Barkley. The former Penn State running back has two 1,000 yard seasons under his belt and 17 touchdowns through two years in the NFL.

The Steelers front seven will be tasked with stopping Barkley while focusing on a developing Daniel Jones and a growing receiving core.

"I was able to play against him at Penn State. Just a specimen," Watt said. "A guy that's very big that can run the ball. He can run the ball inside the tackles, outside the tackles - has a good stiff arm and a good spin as well. A guy that can do everything out of the backfield for them. It'll be a challenge but that's why we always have to start with smashing the run as a defense to be effective."

While he and the defense prepare for Monday night's Week 1 opponent, they're sticking to their normal routine. Expectations remain high for the Steelers this season, but Watt is solely focused on New York and starting the year undefeated.

"It's important to be one game at a time, one practice at a time, and that's what I love about this defense," Watt said. "We're flying around, making plays every single day out here on the practice field. We're, more than anything, excited to be able to go up against a different team and it so happens to be the New York Giants. They have a lot of great weapons but we feel we have a lot of great players on our team as well. Schematically we feel very confident going into this matchup."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.