T.J. Watt Doing Some Work at Steelers Practice

PITTSBURGH -- It's not much, but Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is progressing towards a return from a pectoral injury.

Watt has slowly begun working, before and after, Steelers practices with assistant coaches. He's working on explosion, footwork and doing some arm swings - which is significant for a player with a torn pec.

All of the action Watt is doing can't be documented at this time, but what we have we'll give.

The outside linebacker can return from Injured Reserve after Week 5, but a more realistic date might be following the Bye Week in Week 10. The team will announce when Watt officially returns to practice. He'll have 21 days after his return to be activated from IR.

