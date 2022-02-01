Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tom Brady
Team(s)
New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement From NFL

After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins, Tom Brady is walking away from football.

After reports circulated last week that he was still contemplating his future, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement. 

Brady retires a three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks first in regular-season career yards passing (84,520), passes attempted (11,317) and completed (7,263) and touchdowns (624).

The 44-year-old announced his decision on social media, saying, "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady will join Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Canton, Ohio in five years. The two Super Bowl champions are considered top of their class when their eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

