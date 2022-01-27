Tom Brady Shares Respect for Ben Roethlisberger

From one future Hall of Famer to another.

NFL continues to honor the retirement of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, with fellow future Hall of Famer Tom Brady sharing his respect.

Brady posted on Twitter, saying Roethlisberger "defied the TB12 Method in favor of the 'Throw Some Ice On It' method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake!"

Brady and Roethlisberger battled right from the start, meeting Big Ben's rookie season in the AFC Championship game. Over the next 18 years, they would combine for nine Super Bowl victories (Brady - 7, Roethlisberger - 2).

As he marches into retirement, Roethlisberger trails just Peyton Only Peyton Manning (54) had more game-winning drives than Roethlisberger (53), and only Manning (43) and Tom Brady (42) had more fourth-quarter comebacks (41).

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Honor Ben Roethlisberger After Retirement Announcement

Ben Roethlisberger Announced Retirement

Report: Another Indication Stephon Tuitt Won't Return to Steelers

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs? Here's What We Know

Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers