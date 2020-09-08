SI.com
Tomlin Praises Steelers Weekend Signings

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin opened his first regular season press conference of the season talking about the Steelers' busy weekend.

On Sunday, the Steelers signed Sean Davis and Josh Dobbs back to their roster. Davis wasn't re-signed after his rookie contract ended this spring. Dobbs was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the fifth-round pick last fall. 

Tomlin shared his excitement for both returns. Regarding Dobbs, the 2017 fourth-round pick replaced Devlin Hodges on the 53-man roster and brings elusiveness at the quarterback position. 

“It’s good to have a trait or something that gives you a winning edge,” Tomlin said. “His mobility and prudent use of it is going to be an asset for him in those circumstances.”

Davis started 40 games for the Steelers during his three active years with the team. The 2016 second-round pick contributed 242 tackles from 2016-2018. 

His injury in 2019 placed him on injured reserves and ultimately led to the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Davis signed with the Washington Football Team during the offseason but returns to Pittsburgh as the team's backup. 

“Forget safety,” Tomlin said. “Sean Davis has been a guy over his career with us who has been a quality punt team player, a quality kickoff team player. Those are the first things we thought about when we had an opportunity to reacquire him – the instant help he can provide us as a guy who spent a lot of time as a core special teamer for us in his youth.”

The team's final signing came on Labor Day when they added punter Dustin Colquitt to their roster. The Steelers released Jordan Berry for the 15-year veteran, who Tomlin is thrilled to have heading into the season. 

“We’re really excited about his floor,” Tomlin said, indicating that Colquitt isn’t prone to the occasional short punts that dogged Berry in his tenure. “He’s a 15-year veteran, a guy who has seen a lot of circumstances, has been in a lot of circumstances. We’ve got a great deal of comfort in his ability to delivery in a variety of circumstances in an unusual environment.”

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

