Watch: Trai Turn on End of DeCastro Era, Alan Faneca, Why He Chose Steelers

Trai Turner speaks to the media for the first time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Newly-signed offensive guard Trai Turner spoke with local media for the first time since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Turner was asked about replacing All-Pro David DeCastro and his thoughts on Hall of Famer Alan Faneca. Turner also discusses why he chose the Steelers and what he sees from Ben Roethlisberger, Kendrick Green and the offensive line.

Turner is working at right guard. When healthy, the Steelers' offensive line should include Chukwuma Okorafor, Kevin Dotson, Green, Turner and Zach Banner.

The Steelers head to Heinz Field on Tuesday to resume training camp. They'll begin working in pads on Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

