Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Watch: Trai Turn on End of DeCastro Era, Alan Faneca, Why He Chose Steelers

Trai Turner speaks to the media for the first time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Newly-signed offensive guard Trai Turner spoke with local media for the first time since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Turner was asked about replacing All-Pro David DeCastro and his thoughts on Hall of Famer Alan Faneca. Turner also discusses why he chose the Steelers and what he sees from Ben Roethlisberger, Kendrick Green and the offensive line. 

Turner is working at right guard. When healthy, the Steelers' offensive line should include Chukwuma Okorafor, Kevin Dotson, Green, Turner and Zach Banner. 

The Steelers head to Heinz Field on Tuesday to resume training camp. They'll begin working in pads on Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Unvaccinated Steelers to Wear Indicators

Alex Highsmith on Learning From, Competing With Melvin Ingram

Steven Nelson Signs With Eagles

Steelers Add Antoine Brooks Jr. to Injury List

Mike Tomlin Talks First Training Camp Fight, Injuries

Steelers Hit With Pair of Injuries at Center

Melvin Ingram on Health, No. 8 and Alex Highsmith

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart

Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Are Against Buccaneers

It's a Steelers Season Like No Other

Trai_Turners_Intro_to_Steelers-60fdc26b2cc15704dee2fdd7_Jul_25_2021_20_56_32
News

Watch: Trai Turn on End of DeCastro Era, Alan Faneca, Why He Chose Steelers

USATSI_16443712_168388034_lowres
News

Unvaccinated Steelers Are Now Wearing Indicators

2021_OTA_0526ce_0434
News

Alex Highsmith on Learning From, Competing With Melvin Ingram

USATSI_15391593_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Former Steelers CB Steven Nelson Signs With Eagles

2021_OTA_0602ce_0506
News

Steelers Add Cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr. to Injury List

Watch_Mike_Tomlin_Talks_First_Steelers_T-60fca610353ea20724abaae3_Jul_25_2021_11_44_51
News

Watch: Mike Tomlin Talks Steelers First Training Camp Fight, Injuries

2021_OTA_0602kr_0426
News

Steelers Get Hit With Pair of Injuries at Center

USATSI_16443690_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Melvin Ingram on Health, No. 8 and Not Forgetting Alex Highsmith