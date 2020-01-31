Troy Polamalu Offers Support to Antonio Brown: "I Feel Bad for Him"

PITTSBURGH -- Through the last year, many former teammates have voiced their opinions on the downfall of Antonio Brown. The once star receiver has spent the last 24 hours exchanging words with JuJu Smith-Schuster after Smith-Schuster's comments on being "concerned" about Brown.

Now, his former defensive teammate and Hall of Fame-hopeful Troy Polamalu is expressing his concern for AB and says he'd like to reach out to give help to the former Steelers wideout.

"Antonio was a teammate of mine at Pittsburgh, definitely love him as an individual, as a person," Polamalu said in a radio interview with USA Today Sports. "I feel bad that he’s going through whatever he’s going through in life. We definitely had a locker room that loves all players and former players and I amongst probably all of his former teammates from Pittsburgh have reached out to him. And I just hope that he understands that we love him and that we’d have no selfish ambition in trying to help him or reach out to him."

"And I feel bad for him because it’s tough, especially for people in that situation that he’s coming up from. I mean, he had nothing in his life. He grew up here in Miami, couldn’t trust anybody. You get to the league where they just want to use you for your talents and not necessarily for who he is and it’s hard to find trust in anybody given in that position. But I definitely hope the best for him. And he’s overcome so much in his life, this is, to me, I feel it’s just another hurdle that he’ll overcome as well."

Brown is currently dealing with legal troubles after being released on bond for charges of burglary with battery - a felony - burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Polamalu, on the other hand, is hoping to hear his name enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Saturday night as a member of the 2020 class. His other former teammate, Alan Faneca is also one of the 15 finalists for this year's class.

