AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Troy Polamalu Offers Support to Antonio Brown: "I Feel Bad for Him"

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Through the last year, many former teammates have voiced their opinions on the downfall of Antonio Brown. The once star receiver has spent the last 24 hours exchanging words with JuJu Smith-Schuster after Smith-Schuster's comments on being "concerned" about Brown. 

Now, his former defensive teammate and Hall of Fame-hopeful Troy Polamalu is expressing his concern for AB and says he'd like to reach out to give help to the former Steelers wideout. 

"Antonio was a teammate of mine at Pittsburgh, definitely love him as an individual, as a person," Polamalu said in a radio interview with USA Today Sports. "I feel bad that he’s going through whatever he’s going through in life. We definitely had a locker room that loves all players and former players and I amongst probably all of his former teammates from Pittsburgh have reached out to him. And I just hope that he understands that we love him and that we’d have no selfish ambition in trying to help him or reach out to him."

"And I feel bad for him because it’s tough, especially for people in that situation that he’s coming up from. I mean, he had nothing in his life. He grew up here in Miami, couldn’t trust anybody. You get to the league where they just want to use you for your talents and not necessarily for who he is and it’s hard to find trust in anybody given in that position. But I definitely hope the best for him. And he’s overcome so much in his life, this is, to me, I feel it’s just another hurdle that he’ll overcome as well."

Brown is currently dealing with legal troubles after being released on bond for charges of burglary with battery - a felony - burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Polamalu, on the other hand, is hoping to hear his name enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Saturday night as a member of the 2020 class. His other former teammate, Alan Faneca is also one of the 15 finalists for this year's class.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster Continue to Exchange Posts

Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster shared more thoughts on his former teammate Antonio Brown.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Ranking the Steelers' Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to decide how their free agents are prioritized this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

2020 Super Bowl Prop Bets: An Oddsmaker's Perspective

With endless ways to bet on the big game, seemingly everybody will put pennies down. Get a look at Super Bowl LIV with an oddsmaker's perspective.

Donnie Druin

T.J. Watt, Devin Bush Hold Strong Odds for Awards at NFL Honors

Two Pittsburgh Steelers are award hopefuls heading into the annual NFL Honors on Saturday.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Munchak: Alan Faneca Was "the Best of His Decade"

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak gives his endorsement for Alan Faneca's Hall of Fame enshrinement.

Noah Strackbein

Long List of Former Steelers to Make XFL Debut Next Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be represented by a number of former players as the XFL hosts their inaugural game next week.

Noah Strackbein

Terry Bradshaw to Star in Reality TV Show 'The Bradshaw Bunch'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw will star in his own reality TV show.

Noah Strackbein

Roger Goodell: NFL Wants to Get Antonio Brown on Right Track

The NFL is looking to help steer Antonio Brown in the right direction.

Noah Strackbein

Jerome Bettis Shares Thoughts on Steelers RB James Conner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Jerome Bettis, shares his thoughts on James Conner.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Could Find Interior Line Help From SEC

Whether it be LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry or Kentucky's Logan Stenberg, the Steelers may look towards the SEC for their future in the offensive interior.

Donnie Druin