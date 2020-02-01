AllSteelers
Troy Polamalu Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Troy Polamalu will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class. 

The Steelers safety played 12 seasons in Pittsburgh, finishing his career with four All Pro First-Team selections, eight Pro Bowls and the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year Award. Throughout his time in the NFL, Polamalu racked up 783 tackles, 14 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 32 interceptions and 3 defensive touchdowns. 

Polamalu joins his former head coach, Bill Cowher, and fellow defensive back, Donnie Shell, as a member of the 2020 class. 

Former Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater, Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson join Polamalu as the five players to be enshrined in the Modern Era class. 

The high-flying safety was expected to be a first-ballot selection after leading a Steelers defense to three Super Bowls and captivating the NFL with his relentless efforts on plays many believed to be unimaginable. 

Polamalu's teammate, Alan Faneca, wasn't voted in for the fourth-straight year. Faneca, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler has been a finalist each of the last four classes. 

Polamalu and the rest of the 2020 class will be highlighted during tonight's NFL Honors, celebrating all of the award winners from the 2019 season. 

