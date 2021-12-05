Two Steelers Fined by NFL for Week 12 Penalties

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with two fines this week.

PITTSBURGH -- Two members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were fined for penalties during Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback James Pierre and wide receiver Chase Claypool were both fined after the NFL reviewed unnecessary roughness and facemask calls. Pierre was fined $4,350 for unnecessary roughness and Claypool was fined $8,354 for the facemask penalty.

Pierre's penalty occurred during a low block on Joe Mixon. Claypool was called for an altercation with Darrius Phillips.

All fines by the NFL are predetermined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement and are donated to charities of the NFL's choosing.

