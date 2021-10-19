Two Steelers Recognized in PFF's Team of the Week Awards

Two Pittsburgh Steelers defenders were recognized in Pro Football Focus' Week 6 Team of the Week Awards.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was named to the defensive Team of the Week after racking up nine tackles and a sack against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers defensive captain now has 36 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and five pass deflections this season.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt wasn't named to the Team of the Week but did get recognized in the awards. His overtime strip-sack on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named the 'Biggest Game-Changing Moment.'

"The game ultimately got sent to overtime, and it began to look like a tie was on the horizon after each team punted on their first possession," PFF writes. "Both teams needed a big defensive play to swing the game, and to no surprise, Pittsburgh edge defender T.J. Watt was the one to step up with this strip-sack fumble deep in Seattle’s territory to set up a game-winning field goal."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades

Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Seahawks Jersey

T.J. Watt Reminds Heyward of Other Legend, Not Polamalu

Ben Roethlisberger Had to Ask Josh Dobbs About Fumble

Tomlin Calls Late-Game Officiating an Embarrassment