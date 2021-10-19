    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Two Steelers Recognized in PFF's Team of the Week Awards

    Two Pittsburgh Steelers defenders made Week 6's list.
    Author:

    Two Pittsburgh Steelers defenders were recognized in Pro Football Focus' Week 6 Team of the Week Awards. 

    Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was named to the defensive Team of the Week after racking up nine tackles and a sack against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers defensive captain now has 36 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and five pass deflections this season.

    Edge rusher T.J. Watt wasn't named to the Team of the Week but did get recognized in the awards. His overtime strip-sack on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named the 'Biggest Game-Changing Moment.' 

    "The game ultimately got sent to overtime, and it began to look like a tie was on the horizon after each team punted on their first possession," PFF writes. "Both teams needed a big defensive play to swing the game, and to no surprise, Pittsburgh edge defender T.J. Watt was the one to step up with this strip-sack fumble deep in Seattle’s territory to set up a game-winning field goal."

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades

    Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Seahawks Jersey

    T.J. Watt Reminds Heyward of Other Legend, Not Polamalu

    Ben Roethlisberger Had to Ask Josh Dobbs About Fumble

    Tomlin Calls Late-Game Officiating an Embarrassment

    USATSI_16978040_168388034_lowres
    News

    Two Steelers Recognized in PFF's Team of the Week Awards

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres
    News

    PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades by Deadline

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16978930_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Steelers Survive to the Bye

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16931013_168388034_lowres
    News

    Kareem Hunt to Miss Steelers-Browns Game

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16977815_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Fan's Seahawks Jersey

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16978268_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    T.J. Watt: (Right Now) Defensive Player of the Year and Worth Every Penny

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16978905_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Reminds Cam Heyward of Other Steelers Legend, Not Troy Polamalu

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16978961_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Had to Ask Josh Dobbs About Fumble Call

    Oct 18, 2021