Two Steelers Leave Practice With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players leave with injuries on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put on pads for the first time this summer and had two injuries during practice.

Eric Ebron left Wednesday's practice early with an elbow injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin also mentioned tackle Anthony Coyle suffered a "stinger." Neither returned.

The Steelers are still waiting for the return of tackles Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor. Banner continues to rehab from ACL surgery, while Okorafor hasn't participated in team drills due to a "tweak" prior to camp.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned after an excused absence on Tuesday.

T.J. Watt and Stephon Tuitt are also working exclusively on the sideline, not participating in team drills.

The Steelers return to Heinz Field on Thursday to continue Week 2 of training camp. Fans and pads will be in attendance for a second day.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

