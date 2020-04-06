Two Steelers Named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team

PITTSBURGH -- Center Maurkice Pouncey and former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown have been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team. The two Steelers join 51 other players who earned the honor.

The addition of Pouncey and Brown increased the Steelers' total to 26 players to make All-Decade teams since the 1930s. Pittsburgh has had multiple players make each team since the 1940s team was released, with the 1970s being their highest mark with nine selections.

Pouncey has been a staple of the growing offensive line, earning eight Pro Bowl appearance. Throughout his career, he's ranked in the top 10 for fewest sacks allowed four times, including two top five finishes.

The center was also a 2011 and 2014 first team All-Pro selection and was honored with a PFWA All-NFL selection in 2017.

Brown was a sixth-round pick who proved to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Brown finished his Steelers tender second in career receptions (837) and receiving yards (11,207). A seven-time Pro Bowler, Brown has been selected to four first team All-Pros rosters and has led the NFL twice in receptions and receiving yards.

To be eligible for the All-Decade team a player mush have been selected to the Associated Press All-Pro team, Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team or the Pro Bowl at least one time between 2010-19. 53 members were elected to the 2010s team.