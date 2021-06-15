Three Veterans Miss Practice Time as Steelers Start Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will address three veterans who missed time on Tuesday.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had three veterans on the sideline or end practice early during their first minicamp practice on Tuesday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stopped practicing after an incident during a two-minute drill. When asked, head coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't address the injury.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also ended practice early. Tomlin wouldn't address this situation either, declaring it a minor day-to-day issue like Roethlisberger's.

Guard David DeCastro did not dress on Tuesday. He was not seen during the team's Organized Team Activities either.

"I don't talk injury at this time of year. I'm not required to do so," Tomlin said. "But rest assure, if I thought something was significant, I would address it with you guys."

Tomlin did not confirm or deny any of the three would participate on Wednesday.

The head coach confirmed 89 of the team's 90 players were in attendance for the team's first practice. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt was the lone Steeler absent as he deals with the death of his brother, who was killed in a hit-and-run last week.

"He has our full support," Tomlin said. "Our hearts go out to him and his loved ones for their loss."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

