Pittsburgh Steelers fans are invited to pay their final respects to the late Franco Harris.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans and loved ones of the late Franco Harris will gather Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a viewing of the Hall of Fame running back.

Harris passed away earlier this week at the age of 72, just days before the Steelers were set to retire his number at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team will follow through with their celebration, one day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Then, on Tuesday, Acrisure Stadium will host the viewing.

According to Tatalovich Funeral Home, the viewing will take place on Dec. 27 outside Gate 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. The parking lot will be open at 11 a.m.

"For those who would like to commemorate Franco, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Pittsburgh Promise at www.pitttsburghpromise.org or the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation at www.franciscanfoundation.org," the service announcement states.

The Steelers have not yet announced if they will attend the event but chances are they will be part of the memorial.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Taking Honor Franco Harris Personally

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon



Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

