The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is no longer on he run.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is no longer a wanted man. According to a notice of termination posted by Josh Cascio, the arrest warrant has been dropped against Brown.

Brown was wanted for a battery charge against his ex-girlfrend. The former wide receiver has been on the run for over two weeks and remained locked in his house after police attempted to arrest him multiple times.

Brown stirred up plenty of drama during his time on the run, posting a picture of a woman that looked oddly familiar to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

With the end of the standoff, Brown will return to creating music. He has not played in the NFL since leaving mid-game against the New York Jets last season.

