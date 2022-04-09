Skip to main content

Washington Commanders Release Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2019.

PITTSBURGH -- The tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has struck the entire NFL. The 24-year-old was struck by a car while training with teammates in South Florida. He would've turned 25 in on May 3. 

Past and present teammates and coaches have responded to his passing, including Dan and Tayna Snyder, owners of the Washington Commanders. 

"We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr," the Snyders released in a statement. "He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. The say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Haskins was drafted in the first round by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played two seasons there before coming to the Steelers last offseason. 

