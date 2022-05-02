Skip to main content

Commanders Sign Former Steelers OL Trai Turner

The former Pittsburgh Steelers guard is heading to Washington.

The Washington Commanders are adding former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Turner played the 2021 season with the Steelers after signing a one-year deal during training camp. He started all 17 games at right guard for Pittsburgh. 

Turner joins the Commanders on a one-year, $3 million deal. This the is the second time he played for head coach Ron Rivera, earning a Pro Bowl selection with him during his time with the Carolina Panthers. 

