Commanders Sign Former Steelers OL Trai Turner

The former Pittsburgh Steelers guard is heading to Washington.

The Washington Commanders are adding former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Turner played the 2021 season with the Steelers after signing a one-year deal during training camp. He started all 17 games at right guard for Pittsburgh.

Turner joins the Commanders on a one-year, $3 million deal. This the is the second time he played for head coach Ron Rivera, earning a Pro Bowl selection with him during his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates

Steelers Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

Kevin Colbert Gets Emotional Reflecting on Journey With Steelers

Mike Tomlin Thanks Kevin Colbert for Time With Steelers

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett