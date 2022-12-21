Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.

PITTSBURGH -- On the day the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans remember Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, an interview from his most legendary moment has resurfaced on social media.

The franchise's greatest running back passed suddenly at the age of 72, just two days before the 50th anniversary of his most famous moment, the Immaculate Reception. The Steelers were also set to retire Harris's number at halftime this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, many are reliving the moment through memories, google searches and stories. But thanks to the resurfaced video, we can relive it through Harris as well.

"Right place, the right time," Harris answered to his thoughts on the catch. "A little bit of luck, a little bit of luck in catching the ball."

The legendary icon has received heartfelt messages from across the league, within the locker room and from former coaches and teammates. Many of them are sharing their admiration for the man Harris was off the field as well.

The Steelers have not yet announced any revised plans for this weekend's ceremony.

Everyone here at All Steelers sends their deepest condolences to the Harris family.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Hall of Fame President Sends Heartfelt Message on Franco Harris

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

Mike Tomlin Encouraged Marcus Allen After Unsportsmanlike Penalty

Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl