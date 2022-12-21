Watch: Steelers RB Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
PITTSBURGH -- On the day the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans remember Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, an interview from his most legendary moment has resurfaced on social media.
The franchise's greatest running back passed suddenly at the age of 72, just two days before the 50th anniversary of his most famous moment, the Immaculate Reception. The Steelers were also set to retire Harris's number at halftime this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now, many are reliving the moment through memories, google searches and stories. But thanks to the resurfaced video, we can relive it through Harris as well.
"Right place, the right time," Harris answered to his thoughts on the catch. "A little bit of luck, a little bit of luck in catching the ball."
The legendary icon has received heartfelt messages from across the league, within the locker room and from former coaches and teammates. Many of them are sharing their admiration for the man Harris was off the field as well.
The Steelers have not yet announced any revised plans for this weekend's ceremony.
Everyone here at All Steelers sends their deepest condolences to the Harris family.
