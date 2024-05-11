Watch: Steelers’ George Pickens Shows Offseason Progress
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is showing off his footwork during the offseason, working with one of the best route running coaches in the league.
Route God on X posted a video of the Steelers wideout working on footwork drills with former teammate Diontae Johnson. Johnson has worked with Route God for several years, and now, Pickens is joining the mix.
Pickens is set to step into the WR1 role for the Steelers this season and the team has very high expectations for what he can do with a new quarterback in Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. And with Johnson being one of the best route runners in the NFL, knowing that Pickens is working with the same coach should excite fans.
Pickens's next leve likely is being an elite route runner. He has the body control and ability to win jump balls better than most in the league. This season, if he could add to his seperation, he could turn into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
