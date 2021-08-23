Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work After 3rd Preseason Game

Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers running backs, offensive line and quarterbacks.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice after their third preseason game, defeating the Detroit Lions 26-20 at Heinz Field.

The team headed back to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex where they'll continue practicing for the remainder of the season. And as usual, the offense was the focus of the day.

The Steelers offensive line is still meshing, but their starting five is now in place. The group worked during individual drills as they prepare to head to Carolina on Friday.

The running backs are never a group you want to miss. Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland and company worked on hole awareness with running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

Winners and Losers From Steelers Win vs. Lions

10 Observations: Vintage Big Ben and New Heath Miller

Steelers Defeat Lions in Preseason Home Opener

Arthur Maulet Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

Steelers Rule Out Two Offensive Players vs. Lions

AB's Left Hook, Steelers vs. Lions Questions

Antonio Brown Lands Punch to Titans CB's Face

Ravens Bring in Ambulance for TE Mark Andrews

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Bucs Practice