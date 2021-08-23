August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work After 3rd Preseason Game

Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers running backs, offensive line and quarterbacks.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice after their third preseason game, defeating the Detroit Lions 26-20 at Heinz Field. 

The team headed back to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex where they'll continue practicing for the remainder of the season. And as usual, the offense was the focus of the day. 

The Steelers offensive line is still meshing, but their starting five is now in place. The group worked during individual drills as they prepare to head to Carolina on Friday. 

The running backs are never a group you want to miss. Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland and company worked on hole awareness with running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

Winners and Losers From Steelers Win vs. Lions

10 Observations: Vintage Big Ben and New Heath Miller

Steelers Defeat Lions in Preseason Home Opener

Arthur Maulet Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

Steelers Rule Out Two Offensive Players vs. Lions

AB's Left Hook, Steelers vs. Lions Questions

Antonio Brown Lands Punch to Titans CB's Face

Ravens Bring in Ambulance for TE Mark Andrews

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Bucs Practice

2020_Practice_1001ce_0747
News

Joe Haden on New Contract, Sutton's Capabilities and Cam Heyward Being Old

USATSI_16443663_168388034_lowres
News

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work After 3rd Preseason Game

USATSI_16225735_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers QB Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Cut by Rams

2021_OTA_0603kr_0550
AllSteelers+

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

USATSI_16605061_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Winners and Losers From Steelers vs. Lions: Rookies Bring Out Old School Big Ben

USATSI_16605267_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

10 Observations From Steelers vs. Lions: Vintage Big Ben and the New Heath Miller

USATSI_16605646_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Defeat Lions in Preseason Home Opener

2021_OTA_0602ce_0563 (1)
News

Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury