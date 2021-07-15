Sports Illustrated home
Wife of Steelers' Dwayne Haskins Facing Domestic Violence Charge

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was reportedly injured in the dispute.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was injured after being punched in the mouth by his wife, according to reports from ESPN. 

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas on July 3, ESPN reports. 

Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth, leaving Haskins with injuries that were "substantial." 

Haskins, 24, had a split lip and lost a tooth. He would require dental work for other injuries sustained. 

Gondrezick-Haskins told police the two were in Vegas to renew their vows after being married in March. Haskins said that he does not remember being punched in the mouth. He was taken to a hospital after police arrived around 2:30 a.m. 

Haskins is a former first-round pick with the Washington Football Team. He's competing with Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs for one of two expected backup roles with the Steelers. 

