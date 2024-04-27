Steelers Select OG Mason McCormick in 2024 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another name to their offensive line, selecting South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick with their first pick of Day 3, No. 119 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Steelers started the draft with three offensive picks, adding Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. Then turned their attention to the defense with their second third-round pick, adding North Carolina State's Payton Wilson. They're now heading back to the offensive side of the ball and adding their third linemen.
McCormick played 70 games in his college career with 57 consecutive starts. He's a four-time All-American at guard.
In Pittsburgh, McCormick will come in with an opportunity to grow behind Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels at guard. He'll compete with both Nate Herbig and Spencer Anderson for a roster spot.
The Steelers will head into their final two picks, holding selections 178 and 195 - both in the sixth round.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Could Have a Steal in Payton Wilson
- Steelers Draft Grades: WR Pick Not Very Impressive
- Steelers Draft Grades: Pittsburgh Aces Second-Round Pick
- Steelers Announce Troy Fautanu's Jersey Number
- Steelers Now in Running for Deebo Samuel?