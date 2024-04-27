Steelers Draft Michigan WR Roman Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson with the 84th pick, their first in the third round.
The Steelers started their draft by selecting Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and then West Virginia center Zach Frazier. With two third-round picks, they started the final round of Day 2 with a wideout.
Wilson comes to Pittsburgh after 107 receptions, 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns in his college career. Now in Pittsburgh, he'll be viewed as a potential instant-starter, with the potential to fill the slot and outside role in 2024.
Wilson joins a receiving core that consists of George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. After trading Diontae Johnson, the team looked to add to their group with another starter. Heading into his rookie season, Wilson is likely that starter opposite of Pickens.
The Steelers still have picks 119, 178 and 195 remaining on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
