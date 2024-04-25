Steelers Have Multiple Trade Up Possibilities
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the thick of a frenzied lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft. Multiple reports state that they've made calls around the league to find potential trade partners that will help them move up in the first round and the good news is that plenty of teams in the top-10 are open for business.
According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, seven of the 9 teams that own picks in the top 10 are willing to at least listen to trade proposals. That list includes the Patriots, Cardinals, Chargers, Titans, Falcons, Bears and Jets, who all have needs of their own but are open to sliding back and building depth with more picks.
Fowler described the front offices in New England, Arizona, Atlanta, Chicago and New York as jsut "open," and the San Diego brass as "7/11 open," which presumably means they are more open than the rest to moving off of the No. 5 overall pick.
The Patriots are needy for a quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle and it would fit their franchise's history to move back and aquire more picks. The Cardinals appear locked into picking a wideout that will boost Kyler Murray. The Bears will also look for a complementary peice to presumed No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. And Atlanta looks poised to draft a defensive lineman - likely Alabama's Dallas Turner - but could swap a top-10 pick for multiple selections that can be used to make that side of the ball much deeper.
Meanwhile, the Titas are "willing to listen," but seem comfortable at the No. 7 overall pick, where they'll likely aim to land a franchise left tackle like Notre Dame's Joe Alt. The Jets are a "soft open," according to Fowler and will be looking for ways to support Aaron Rodgers, whether it be with an offensive lineman or offensive skill position standout.
The Steelers will have to be aggressive if they want to move up in a draft that could see a mass of trades and movement, particularly from those slotted in the back half of the first round. The Steelers have needs at offensive tackle, center, wide receiver and cornerback and this draft is rich with outstanding first-round talents at all four positions.
The Steelers seem to believe that they'll need to move up from their spot at No. 20 to get their favorite prospect but the good news is that they could have a slew of willing trade partners ready to make a move as well.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Report: Steelers Out on 49ers Trade
- Analyst Proposes Wild Steelers Trade
- NFL Insider Believes Steelers WR Trade Rumors
- Steelers Star Congratulates Reggie Bush on Heisman News
- NFL Mock Draft: Six First-Round Trades