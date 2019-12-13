Steeler Maven
10 Minute Takes: Expectations For Two Injured Steelers in Week 15

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes twice a week.

Expectations For Two Injured Steelers in Week 15

So far, we know a few things about James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster's injuries that are important heading into Sunday. The Steelers would love to have both Pro Bowl players back against the Bills but there's two sides of the arguement on when and how to bring them back to game action. 

For Conner, it depends on the faith of the backfield in the team's most important game yet. For Smith-Schuster, it depends on readiness. So far, there's clear signs as to who will play and who won't - and a steady case as to why the Steelers should or shouldn't give them the green light this week.

Follow SteelerMaven and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

