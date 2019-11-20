10 Minute Takes: What If It's Bigger Than Mason Rudolph?

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes twice a week.

What If It's Bigger Than Mason Rudolph?

Mason Rudolph is struggling. The Steelers offense is playing even worse. At this point in the season, with only six games remaining, something should be clicking, but it's not. And maybe that's not totally the quarterbacks fault.

With so much happening in Pittsburgh, it's impossible to point the blame in one direction. However, people seem to have deemed the backup quarterback the only reason the Steelers offense is unable to play well.

It certainly could be, but with so much happening around him, it's time to evaluate every negative effect Mason Rudolph is dealing with on a weekly basis.

