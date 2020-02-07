10 Minute Takes: What Kevin Colbert Adds to the Next Year

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

What Kevin Colbert Adds to the Next Year

The Steelers extended general manager Kevin Colbert's contract through the 2021 NFL Draft, leaving him with a crucial role to put this team as together as he can before his retirement. Colbert's 20 years in the NFL have proven a lot, leaving little doubt he's going to do nothing but add more talent to this roster.

For Pittsburgh, they needed to have Colbert around for the next two offseasons if they want to complete the building process they started a few years back.

With questions on the offensive end, Colbert has two years to put this team as together as he can for his departure. Something Pittsburgh should be confident he's capable of doing.

