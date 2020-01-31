10 Minute Takes: Ranking the Steelers' Free Agents

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Ranking the Steelers' Free Agents

The Steelers need to decide how they're going to work their cap space this offseason and which names they need to keep around before deciding on the rest of the pack.

It starts with cap casualties to clear up money and ends with a big decision to which stars they're going to keep and how they're going to adjust their roster to make up those they don't have in 2020.

