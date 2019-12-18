10 Minute Takes: Reasons the Steelers Stuck with Duck

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes twice a week.

Reason the Steelers Stuck with Duck

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Devlin Hodges at quarterback after his four interception performance against Buffalo. The worst showing of his young career, Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff needed to question the undrafted rookie for the first time since replacing Mason Rudolph.

There are reasons the Steelers are going with Duck, still. He's done too much, and brings too much confidence, to give up now. And with two must-win games left before the playoffs, there isn't much room to add a quarterback competition into the mix.

