10 Minute Takes: Steelers 3 Biggest Draft Needs

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Steelers 3 Biggest Draft Needs

The Steelers have walked out of free agency with more than almost anyone expected. As they entered Week 1 of the NFL's new season above the salary cap, they've put themselves in a position to add needed talent and have a few dollars left over. 

The signings of Eric Ebron, Derek Watt and Stefen Wisniewski were good starts to the new year, but they aren't done yet. General manager Kevin Colbert has turned his attention to the 2020 NFL Draft, and that's where the Steelers next added talent will come from. 

But what positions do they still need to fill? 

