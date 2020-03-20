AllSteelers
10 Minute Takes: Steelers Next Moves in Free Agency

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Steelers Next Moves in Free Agency

The Steelers weren't expected to make any noise during the NFL's free agency period. With no cap space on Monday and and a franchise tag to hand out, the situation was gloom for Pittsburgh as the rest of the league started working on building their roster for 2020. 

Then, they did everything and anything to create money and open up their own market. Now, we're headed towards the end of the first week of free agency and the Steelers have done as much, and more, than most teams around the league. 

So, what's next? Well, the major needs are filled, but with money left in the bank, Pittsburgh isn't done yet. And here's what to expect. 

