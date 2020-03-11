AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

10 Minute Takes: The Steelers Offseason is Heating Up Fast

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

The Steelers Offseason is Heating Up Fast

The Steelers have less than a week to franchise tag Bud Dupree and begin their free agency period. Before they do that, they need to find salary cap space to make anything happen. And right now, they haven't done anything to clear room. 

Alongside that, they're now tasked with adding another draft pick to the board before April. With a third-round compensatory pick, the options are endless, which could change their entire draft plan as we know it. 

Everything is coming fast, but the Steelers have made more out of less in the past. As they look to retain talent, add missing pieces and find draft picks, the NFL offseason is going to continue throwing obstacles their way - and it's going to be exciting to watch. 

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Land Third-Round Compensatory Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded a third-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Takeaway: Steelers Are Not the 'Best Fit' For Jameis Winston

For some reason, Jameis Winston continues to be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's while it's easy to see why, it's impossible to see how.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers to Play Cowboys in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 Hall of Fame game.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Extends Tag Deadline; Steelers Provided More Time for Dupree, Hargrave

The NFL has extended the franchise tag deadline, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers with more time to make cap room decision.

Noah Strackbein

PFF: T.J. Watt Lands Highest Grade For an Edge Rusher in 2019

T.J. Watt's 2019 season was one for the history books, and there's little question as to whether or not he was the best at his position.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Preview: Quarterbacks

The Steelers have already said they're content with the four quarterbacks currently on the roster. Will that prevent them from selecting one in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Donnie Druin

Steelers Quarterback Situation: Intrigue Level 'Medium'

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation sits right where it should - in the middle.

Noah Strackbein

Takeaway: Steelers' "Should Make" Offseason Move is to Sign a Tight End

The move the Pittsburgh Steelers "must" make this offseason is signing a tight end? C'mon.

Noah Strackbein

Players to Begin Voting on Proposed CBA

The newly proposed NFL takes one step closer to being approved, or denied, as it enters the hands of the players for the final vote.

Noah Strackbein

Takeaway: Steelers Met With Van Jefferson at NFL Combine

Adding a late-round wide receiver could solve more than one question for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein