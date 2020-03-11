10 Minute Takes: The Steelers Offseason is Heating Up Fast

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

The Steelers Offseason is Heating Up Fast

The Steelers have less than a week to franchise tag Bud Dupree and begin their free agency period. Before they do that, they need to find salary cap space to make anything happen. And right now, they haven't done anything to clear room.

Alongside that, they're now tasked with adding another draft pick to the board before April. With a third-round compensatory pick, the options are endless, which could change their entire draft plan as we know it.

Everything is coming fast, but the Steelers have made more out of less in the past. As they look to retain talent, add missing pieces and find draft picks, the NFL offseason is going to continue throwing obstacles their way - and it's going to be exciting to watch.

