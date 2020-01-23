10 Minute Takes: Steelers Offseason Predictions

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Steelers Offseason Predictions

The offseason is upon us and right now, the table is wide open to what could happen in Pittsburgh over the next several months. The Steelers have questions to answer on offense and players to retain in free agency, but with little cap space, moves need to be made.

From signing Bud Dupree to cutting cap casualties, the Steelers will make plenty of moves within the organization before they even look to the outside for more answers.

Then, there's the NFL Draft. With only one pick in the first 50, the Steelers need to take everything into consideration when deciding on their first draft pick. Something they might already have an idea of which direction they're headed.

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.