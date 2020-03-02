10 Minute Takes: Steelers' Top Prospects Post NFL Combine

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Steelers' Top Prospects Post-NFL Combine

The Steelers don't have an exact position they're aiming for with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, they're keeping an open mind, and seem to be approaching the second-round the same way they have in the past - best available.

Of all the participants in the NFL Combine, these three found themselves as some of the best fits for the Steelers. On both the offensive and defensive sides, Pittsburgh now has a shorter list of prospects.

Whether they're thinking of adding depth to a position, finding a replacement for a star free agent or simply adding talent, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin will be hoping these three names are sitting there with the 49th pick.

