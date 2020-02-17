10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Steelers 3 Unrecognized Stars

The Steelers have a number of players the national spotlight is constantly on. From T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree to JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner, the stars in Pittsburgh are plentiful.

But there's players on the roster that mean more to this team than people tend to realize. Whether they're helping out the offensive line - or going to start on it - or making special teams better by the year, the Steelers have stars that aren't always recognized.

